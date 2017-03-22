S.C. Families Brace for Possible Health Care Changes

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress are trying to overhaul parts of the healthcare system, attempting to fulfill their campaign promise to “repeal and replace” former president Obama’s signature healthcare law.

But the Republican replacement to the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA) is hard for some in South Carolina to stomach.

It would result in huge cuts to services and waiting lists for care,” said Shelli Quenga, the director of the Palmetto Project, a non-profit group based in Charleston that helps enroll patients in insurance.

According to analysis from the Palmetto Project, the bill would hurt the elderly and those with low-incomes. Whether the plan becomes law will depend largely on whether congressional Republican leaders can convince skeptical conservatives to support the legislation. The vote, tentatively set for Thursday, is expected to be close.

“In the G.O.P. plan there is no way for poor people to get coverage,” Quenga said. “Turning people out of care while you figure out a new option is an unnecessary hit to poor, working people.”

About 209,000 South Carolinians selected health care plans provided by “Obamacare” last year, according to the nonprofit group. And about nine out of 10 in the state on those plans received financial assistance and paid premiums amounting to $100 or less per month.

Whether a new system would be affordable is a major concern for David Roof and his family. After working for more than 30-years, he is without a job and looking for work. For the past year, he has relied on the ACA and his son is covered through Medicaid.

“I had been working for thirty plus years, without interruption, and always maintained insurance for me and my family,” Rood said. “The benefits of ACA came at a very good time.”

He anticipates the monthly budget for his family of three could soon skyrocket if the ACA is abolished.

“The direction it’s headed now — I would say right now makes it a little more scary,” said Roof.

Complicating costs for Roof, his son — Christiansen, 17 — is autistic.

“He does require a lot of supervision,” he said.

Roof worries his family’s health care coverage could be at risk under changes included in the bill.

“I’m not real sure what will be available for him,” said Roof.

The family is looking for additional resources to care for Christiansen.

“There’s very little resources left for us to put dollars aside. When I was working, I would say I wasn’t really working for myself as much as I was working for my son,” said Roof. My son’s never really going to be able to earn a living for himself.”