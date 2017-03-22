Road Closures for 2017 Cooper River Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) –Officials have released the following information on road closures for the 2017 Cooper River Bridge Run.

Ravenel Bridge closes at 7 a.m. (in BOTH directions!)

FRIDAY MARCH 31, 2017

Hampton Park will close Friday, April 1 at 11:00am at all entrances until 7:00pm. CRBR will coordinate with Recreation on these closures. Volunteers will be needed.

George Street between Meeting and Anson Streets will be closed at 10:00pm on Friday, March 31, until 2:00pm Saturday April 1.

Meeting Street between George and Wentworth Streets will be closed Friday, March 31, at 10:00pm. The Northbound Lane of Meeting Street from George Street to Calhoun Street will remain open; the southbound lane of Meeting Street from George Street to Calhoun Street will be closed for traffic.

SATURDAY APRIL 1, 2017

Calhoun Street between Meeting to Anson Street will be closed to all traffic 12:00am to 2:00pm; residential limited traffic only until 4:30am when the road will be closed entirely

Calhoun Street, between King and East Bay Street, will be closed on Saturday April 1, at 4:30am until 2:00pm or CPD re-opens.

George Street- East Bay Street to Anson Street from 4:30am-2:00pm

East Bay Street to Anson Street from 4:30am-2:00pm Anson Street- Calhoun to Laurens Street will be closed from 4:30am to 2:00pm.

Calhoun to Laurens Street will be closed from 4:30am to 2:00pm. Alexander Street from Charlotte Street to George Street from 4:30am to 2:00pm.

from Charlotte Street to George Street from 4:30am to 2:00pm. Charlotte Street- Elizabeth to Meeting Street from 5:00am to 2:00pm.

Elizabeth to Meeting Street from 5:00am to 2:00pm. Henrietta Street- Elizabeth to Meeting Street from 5:00am to 2:00pm.

Elizabeth to Meeting Street from 5:00am to 2:00pm. Elizabeth Street- Calhoun to Charlotte Street from 5:00am to 2:00pm.

Calhoun to Charlotte Street from 5:00am to 2:00pm. Meeting Street- from John to Wentworth will be closed at 4:30am with early openings happening following the RACE participants leaving the route ad thee route being cleaned (EST 1130am-2pm). [ Wentworth and Society will flow until 7:00am unless pedestrian traffic forces early closure]

from John to Wentworth will be closed at 4:30am with early openings happening following the RACE participants leaving the route ad thee route being cleaned (EST 1130am-2pm). [ Wentworth and Society will flow until 7:00am unless pedestrian traffic forces early closure] Arthur Ravenel Bridge Wonderway Lane- Will be closed by CPD at 6:30am to clear the bridge of pedestrian traffice UNTIL the bridge us re-opened following the RACE.

Will be closed by CPD at 6:30am to clear the bridge of pedestrian traffice UNTIL the bridge us re-opened following the RACE. Race Route and support streets will be closed at 7:00amuntil the participants are finished and the roadways are cleaned (11:30-12:00) the entire Arthur Revenel Bridge will be closed until the participants have cleared the bridge, support staff removed, barricades removed and the bridge cleaned of any debris.

[RACE ROUTE- COLEMAN BLVD. FROM HOUSTON NORTHCUTT SOUTH THROUGH THE RAVENEL BRIDGE, RAVENEL BRIDGE, MEETING STREET FROM ROMNEY TO WOOLFE & JOHN TO HASELL, WOOLFE STREET FROM MEETING TO KING, KING STREET FROM CANNON TO HASELL, WENTWORTH STREET FROM KING TO MEETING, SOCIETY STREET FROM KING TO MEETING, GEORGE STREET FROM KING TO MEETING, HUTSON STREET FROM KING TO MEETING]

Traffic off King Street will be re-routed onto St. Philip Street from Spring Street and Beaufain Street. Traffic on Cannon Street will turn at St.Philip and flow north to south.

Parking:

Runners and walkers, please be aware that you will be allowed to park your vehicle overnight Friday, March 31 from 5pm until 2PM Saturday, April 1 in the following garages for a $5 fee!

City Parking Garage Special: Rates for Participants – $5

This rate only applies to the following 3 parking garages:

Visitor’s Center Parking Garage

Aquarium Garage on Calhoun Street

34 St. Philip St. (Special Note: The fee will be collected at all garages upon entering the facilities.)

