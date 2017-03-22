Purple Heart recipients to visit Patriots Point

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Ten recipients of the Purple Heart will visit Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum with the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 531 of Northeast Georgia on Wednesday, March 22.

The group will arrive at approximately 1:30 p.m. and plan to spend approximately two hours touring the Vietnam Experience exhibit and the USS Yorktown.

The honored veterans making the trip include a number of Vietnam veterans and John W. Hancock, a veteran of World War II who served on the USS Yorktown CV-5. He was wounded when a bomb exploded near him during the Battle of Midway (June 1942). At the end of the battle, he and his fellow crewmates were forced to abandon the ship and float for hours in the Pacific Ocean when the USS Yorktown CV-5 was sunk by the Japanese. After his wounds healed, he went to flight school, became a fighter pilot and returned to fight in World War II. An “ace pilot,” he is credited with shooting down five enemy aircraft. One of the Vietnam veterans attending tomorrow was a helicopter pilot during the 1968 Tet Offensive, the time period on which the Vietnam Experience exhibit is based.