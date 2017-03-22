Polaris recalls 19,000 ATVs following several fires
(WCBD) — More than 19,000 Polaris all-terrain vehicles are being recalled following reports of more than 45 fires.
The recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model ATVs.
|Model Year
|Model Number
|Model/Color
|2015
|A15SXA85AJ
|Sportsman 850 White Lightning
|2015
|A15SXA85AA
|Sportsman 850 Sage Green
|2015
|A15SXA85AC
|Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit Camo
|2015
|A15SXE85AS
|Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red
|2015
|A15SXE85AM
|Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic
|2015
|A15SYE85AS
|Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red
|2015
|A15SYE85AV
|Sportsman Touring 850 SP Blue Fire
|2015
|A15SXE95AW
|Sportsman XP 1000 Matte White LE
|2015
|A15SXE95AK
|Sportsman XP 1000 SP Black Pearl Metallic
|2015
|A15SXE95AC
|Sportsman XP 1000 Polaris Pursuit Camo
|2015
|A15SYE95AX
|Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Bronze Mist
|2015
|A15SXL95AM
|Sportsman XP 1000 Titanium Matte Metallic
|2015
|A15SYL95AP
|Sportsman XP 1000 Touring White Pearl Metal
|2016
|A16SXA85A2
|Sportsman 850 White Lightning
|2016
|A16SXA85A1
|Sportsman 850 Sage Green
|2016
|A16SXA85A9
|Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit® Camo
|2016
|A16SXE85AB
|Sportsman 850 SP Velocity Blue
|2016
|A16SXE85AS
|Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red
|2016
|A16SXN85A3
|Sportsman 850 High Lifter Edition
|2016
|A16SXE85AM
|Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic
|2016
|A16SYE85AS
|Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red
|2016
|A16SXE95AG
|Sportsman XP 1000 Matte Sagebrush Green
|2016
|A16SXE95AR
|Sportsman XP 1000 Havasu Red Pearl
|2016
|A16SXD95A9
|Sportsman XP 1000 Hunter Edition
|2016
|A16SYE95AK
|Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Black Pearl
|2016
|A16SXM95AL
|Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition
|2016
|A16SYE95AP
|Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Pearl White LE
The right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards.
Polaris has received nearly 800 reports of incidents, including 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.
The ATVs were sold nationwide from may 2014 through this month.
Consumers should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.