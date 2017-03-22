Polaris recalls 19,000 ATVs following several fires

(WCBD) — More than 19,000 Polaris all-terrain vehicles are being recalled following reports of more than 45 fires.

The recall involves all model year 2015 and 2016 Polaris Sportsman 850 and 1000 model ATVs.

Model Year Model Number Model/Color
2015 A15SXA85AJ Sportsman 850 White Lightning
2015 A15SXA85AA Sportsman 850 Sage Green
2015 A15SXA85AC Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit Camo
2015 A15SXE85AS Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red
2015 A15SXE85AM Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic
2015 A15SYE85AS Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red
2015 A15SYE85AV Sportsman Touring 850 SP Blue Fire
2015 A15SXE95AW Sportsman XP 1000 Matte White LE
2015 A15SXE95AK Sportsman XP 1000 SP Black Pearl Metallic
2015 A15SXE95AC Sportsman XP 1000 Polaris Pursuit Camo
2015 A15SYE95AX Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Bronze Mist
2015 A15SXL95AM Sportsman XP 1000 Titanium Matte Metallic
2015 A15SYL95AP Sportsman XP 1000 Touring White Pearl Metal
2016 A16SXA85A2 Sportsman 850 White Lightning
2016 A16SXA85A1 Sportsman 850 Sage Green
2016 A16SXA85A9 Sportsman 850 Polaris Pursuit® Camo
2016 A16SXE85AB Sportsman 850 SP Velocity Blue
2016 A16SXE85AS Sportsman 850 SP Sunset Red
2016 A16SXN85A3 Sportsman 850 High Lifter Edition
2016 A16SXE85AM Sportsman 850 SP Titanium Matte Metallic
2016 A16SYE85AS Sportsman Touring 850 SP Sunset Red
2016 A16SXE95AG Sportsman XP 1000 Matte Sagebrush Green
2016 A16SXE95AR Sportsman XP 1000 Havasu Red Pearl
2016 A16SXD95A9 Sportsman XP 1000 Hunter Edition
2016 A16SYE95AK Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Black Pearl
2016 A16SXM95AL Sportsman XP 1000 High Lifter Edition
2016 A16SYE95AP Sportsman Touring XP 1000 Pearl White LE

 

The right side panel heat shield can melt, posing burn and fire hazards.

Polaris has received nearly 800 reports of incidents, including 47 fires and four minor burn injuries.

The ATVs were sold nationwide from may 2014 through this month.

Consumers should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

