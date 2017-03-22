Moncks Corner drug/alcohol ministry wants to expand into helping addicted women

A Moncks Corner ministry that is helping to change the lives of men addicted to drugs and alcohol wants to help change even more lives. Changed Lives Ministry is a 10 week residential program that offers help at no cost thanks to church donations.

Kamon Herald is a senior student at Changed Lives. “I came from an abusive home when I was young and got into some drugs and some bad things, some gang affiliation.”

About 14 weeks ago, Herald was basically homeless after spending a few days in jail. He was planning to kill himself when he met the manager of Changed Lives Ministry, Brian Paoletta, a former student himself. “It wasn’t long before I found myself crying and telling him everything.”

Brian enrolled Herald as a student at Changed Lives, and his life turned around. “I continue to grow in my relationship with God and just a peace that came over me through my entire stay here. It was just unreal. The only explanation is God.”

Kamon quickly became a senior student. He had no idea how the ministry would need him. A few weeks ago, bad news arrived about Brian. “Sunday morning, before we went to church, we got a phone call. He was at a wedding and he was struck by a vehicle and died due to his injuries.”

Kamon is now helping other men in need..”He will be greatly missed, but God’s hands are on this place. God knew it was going to happen.” He says God is using him to help fill the void left behind.

Pastor Mickey White helped found the Ministry. He says they now want to expand to help women in similar need. “We’re told that a women’s ministry is even more difficult to run than a men’s ministry.”

But He said God has provided everything they need, and He will continue to do so. “God will supply. We just know that, and we’re moving in that direction looking for a place to have it.”

Tomorrow night the organization is hosting a banquet to help raise more money for the ministry and the new women’s ministry.

Advertisement