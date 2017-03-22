Man stabbed to death in Goose Creek; woman to be charged with murder

Related Coverage Fatal stabbing at Goose Creek apartment complex

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD/AP) — A man has been stabbed to death at an apartment in Goose Creek.

Police Maj. John Grainger told local media outlets officers were called around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Grainger said officers found a man who had been stabbed several times.

The Berkeley County coroner’s office says 53-year-old Chicoba Crabtree died from his wounds. He had been taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston and died shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Grainger says a woman, later identified as Erica Jean Walters, 27, of Goose Creek, was taken into custody at the scene and given a medical evaluation. Authorities told News 2 on March 22 that Walters was released from medical care and is now being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

GCPD investigators will serve Walters with an arrest warrant on the charge of murder.

Grainger said there was not threat to the community.