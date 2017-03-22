Lowcountry college deals with rodent issue; nearby restaurant closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The College of Charleston is dealing with a rodent problem.

While rodents are a common and longstanding problem in downtown Charleston due to high levels of moisture, the age of our historic buildings and a large concentration of restaurants, according to the college’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety Randy Beaver.

We’re told the College and the city as a whole have seen increased rodent activity in recent months.

The “increased rodent activity may be related in part to major flooding events over the past couple of years,” Beaver added.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at Calhoun and St. Philip streets has been temporarily closed in order to address intrusion issues.

The College is closely monitoring all campus buildings and dining facilities and will act immediately to mitigate any threats to the health and wellness of our campus community and the public at large.

You’re asked to report any signs of rodent activity in or around College facilities by calling 843.953.5550 or by e-mail at physicalplanthelp@cofc.edu. In addition, students, faculty, and staff can report issues through the College’s AiM work-order system.