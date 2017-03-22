Hail, storms knock out power across the Lowcountry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – More than 2,000 customers are without electricity after storms moved across South Carolina.

The storms late Tuesday and early Wednesday left more than 20,000 customers without power at the height of the storms.

South Carolina Electric & Gas Company reported about 2,000 customers without service Wednesday morning. Most were in Lexington County.

Duke Energy had about 400 customers without service. Dillon County had about 300 without service early Wednesday.

Some roads were closed by downed trees and powerlines.

Hail fell in the Upstate, some as large as a baseball. In the Lowcountry, News 2 viewers sent photos of quarter-size hail following the severe thunderstorms.

Lightning was blamed for a house fire in Greer.

Rosylin Weston at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport in Greer says at least six flights were delayed and at least three arriving flights were diverted because of the storms.

Severe weather across the Lowcountry View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Adalia Derrick Credit: Randi Reynolds Hail in Summerville Credit: Steve Priole