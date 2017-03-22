Georgetown PD to help young people with ‘Tie a Tie Tuesday’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Want to learn how to tie a tie? The Georgetown Police Department is looking for you.

The police department created “Tie a Tie Tuesday” in order to help the young people of Georgetown or anyone who cannot tie a neck tie, to come to the police department and learn how. You will also have the chance to interact with the officers. A light refreshment will also be served.

The event will take place every Tuesday afternoon in April 2017, from 4 – 5 p.m.

Ties will be available for you to practice with.