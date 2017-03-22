DHEC evaluating permits for pipeline proposed to cross Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reviewing permit applications for a natural gas pipeline that’s proposed to cross through the Upstate.

Some property owners along the route still have questions about the pipeline’s impact, and looked to learn more at a public meeting.

“This property has been in our family for probably about 10 generations,” said Joy Scurry, who owns property in Chappells. “We really don’t want to see it used in this manner. We’re just distressed about it.”

Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in February to build a 55-mile stretch of pipeline through Spartanburg, Laurens, Greenwood, and Newberry counties.

“This project will bring about $1.5 million annually for years to come in property tax revenue to counties where the pipeline runs,” said Dominion Media Relations Manager Frank Mack.

DHEC held a meeting Tuesday in Spartanburg County, along with Dominion representatives, as DHEC decides on permits for the pipeline. DHEC officials made a presentation as part of the meeting as well.

“It’s very critical because a project of this nature has the potential to impact our environment,” said DHEC Environmental Programs Director Myra Reece.

The 401 Water Quality Certification is one of those steps.

“It’s to ensure as the construction of this project goes forward, it does not adversely impact state waters,” said Reece.

DHEC is now evaluating the information Dominion officials have submitted.

“Our goal from the beginning was to build the best route with the least environmental impact and we feel the route that we have meets that requirement,” Mack said.

It’s a route Scurry fears imminent domain will force onto her family’s land.

“I just think it doesn’t, doesn’t seem like the American way, does it,” said Scurry.

Dominion officials say the demand for natural gas in South Carolina is driving the need for the pipeline. They’re working to begin service by the end of this year.

Click here link for more information on the pipeline and permits DHEC is evaluating.