Cool School: Mt. Zion Elementary



The challenging curriculum is constant at Mt. Zion Elementary, which motivates students to excel to become creative thinkers. We’re on Johns Island for our Cool School of the week.

Mt. Zion Elementary has more than 300 students in pre-k through fifth grade. The Palmetto Gold and Silver award winning school offers one to one technology. The school offers tennis, boys and girls mentoring clubs, and a varity of activities for students. You can find volunteers from Kiawah and Seabrook Islands helping students any day of the week.

Mt. Zion Elementary adopted the personalized learning approach a few years ago, and students continue to make academic gains under this model. Principal Deborah Fordham says, “This is a great school. It’s small. It’s intimate. We are the best kept secret in Charleston county.” Third-grade student Kimora Blake-Wade says, “We get to have fun. We get to meet new people.” Volunteer Wendy Kulick says, “We have about thirty volunteers from Kiawah and Seabrook Island who come here. It’s such an awarding experience. I know the kids get a lot out of the volunteers who work with them, but we as volunteers get a lot more than they do. They’re just terrific kids.” “I like my school,’ says third-grade student Christian Walcott. “I like my school because we have lots of nice teachers, and our teachers are just trying to help us have fun in school.” Teacher Rachel Parker says, “It’s a great place to be. It really has a family feel, and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. We’re a family. We care about each other. We’re all here for each other. It’s my favorite place to come to work everyday.”

The school is also proud of its news team.

Lowe’s donated material and manpower to build a new outdoor classroom for Mt. Zion Elementary. The school also has a green recycling team, and gardening team.

Coming up tonight on News 2 at 5, we’ll take a closer look at Mt. Zion’s personalized learning program.

We want to hear about the good things that are going on at your school. Just send an email to Octavia at omitchell@ wcbd.com.

Cool School: Mt. Zion Elementary View as list View as gallery Open Gallery