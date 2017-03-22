Berkeley deputies do not expect charges in shooting death

Related Coverage 1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley County double shooting

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies say a man who shot and killed a man in Ridgeville earlier this week was apparently acting in self-defense.

Local media outlets reported that 23-year-old Ishmel Taquan Rivers was shot and killed Sunday in Ridgeville after he pulled two guns during a fight.

Deputies say Rivers had been out of prison for just two months when he exchanged gunfire with a man. Records show Rivers had just completed a prison term for involuntary manslaughter in a 2012 shooting.

Rivers died at a North Charleston hospital shortly after the shooting.

Chief Deputy Mike Cochran says Rivers shot and wounded a man during Sunday’s dispute before he was shot by another man.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the shooting.