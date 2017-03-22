1 arrested in 2015 Orangeburg IHOP robbery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — An Orangeburg man who had fought extradition from Colorado is back in the Palmetto State to face an armed robbery charge.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 51-year-old Bernard Hill, wanted in the October 2015 armed robbery of a local restaurant, was brought back to Orangeburg on Monday.

“He was taken into custody in Colorado less than a week after the robbery of the IHOP here in Orangeburg,” the sheriff said. “As you can see, time nor distance matter. We’ll find you and we’ll bring you back from where you’re hiding.”

During a hearing Tuesday, bond was denied on Hill’s armed robbery charge while a bond of $5,000 was set on a weapons charge.

The Main Trail Road man was taken into custody by US Marshals on Oct. 7, 2015 – five days after the Orangeburg IHOP was robbed.

Riheam Calloway, Jr., 20 years old at the time of the robbery, was taken into custody within a short while after the robbery after employees recognized the man as Hill’s getaway driver. IHOP employees said Calloway was a an off-duty coworker at the time of the robbery.

Employees said that around 10:30 p.m. on October 2, Hill entered the North Road business where he spoke with several of the workers for a few minutes. A short while later, he entered an office area where he took cash from a manager.

Hill then fled the building, getting into the vehicle being driven by Calloway.

Hill was taken into custody in Colorado Springs by Marshals serving the OCSO warrant for armed robbery.

Calloway is out on bond. His charges are still pending.