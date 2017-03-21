Woman intentionally hits 2 people with car, tries to run over others in California

Published:

UNION CITY, Calif. (WCBD) — Police in Northern California are searching for a woman after she intentionally struck two people with her car and tried to run over others in a Walmart parking lot.

Security camera video shows the woman backing out of her parking spot, and narrowly miss a family with a young child.

A she continues in reverse, she strikes two people and then speeds away forcing pedestrians to jump out of the way.

According to authorities, the woman attempted to return some batteries to the Union City Walmart around 6 p.m. Sunday and was denied.

When she returned to her car, police say she was clearly agitated as she began to take the wheel.

The victims suffered minor cuts and bruises.

