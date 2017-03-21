Suspicious death in Orangeburg County sparks investigation

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is believed to be a suspicious death.

Investigators were called to a home on Joe Jeffords Highway Monday, March 20 where a man was found dead inside a mobile home, according to spokesman Richard Walker.

A co-worker who stopped by to give the man a ride to work notified authorities around 1:50 p.m. when he didn’t answer his door. Deputies later found the man dead on the floor.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.