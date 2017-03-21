Summerville man charged with attempted murder

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a shooting incident in Summerville Saturday evening.

Saturday at approximately 8:09 p.m. deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1472 Leisure Drive in the Summerville area of Berkeley County reference to a report of a shooting that had just taken place at 109 Shellmore Trail, Summerville.

Deputies arrived on scene rather quickly and found Richard Campbell, Jr. walking from the woods behind the incident location. He was detained while the deputy investigated the call.

Multiple victims were on scene and reported that Richard Campbell, Jr. had been drinking heavily pointed a firearm and pointed at them and then began to fire. Thankfully nobody was injured but they were all in fear for their lives. The victims provide written statements attesting to Campbell’s actions.

When deputies searched the area of woods where Campbell had been seen walking, a Glock 43 (9MM) pistol was located. Campbell had several 9MM rounds in his pockets, further multiple 9MM shell casings were located near the incident location. Richard Campbell, Jr. of Shellmore Trail in Summerville was arrested and charged with 6 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner and is being held in lieu of a $20,000 surety bond on each charge.