Salvation Army in West Ashley responds to child sexual abuse lawsuit

Two lawsuits were filed this week against the Salvation Army in West Ashley. The lawsuits allege that the organization hired a known sexual predator who then went on to abuse two children at the facility.

The lawsuits say that Armando Gonzalez repeated abused two little girls who met Gonzalez in Sunday School and daycare for years, beginning when the children were four years old.

Salvation Army General Secretary for NC/SC Maj. Thomas Louden tells News 2, “Back in October 2015 we were notified that one of our church members had been inappropriately touched by Mr. Armando Gonzalez.”

They immediately contacted Charleston police, who began an investigation.

Mr. Gonzalez and his family were banned from any Salvation Army property or activity. Louden says Gonzalez was not an employee or a Sunday School teacher. However his wife did teach Sunday School.

“We have a program that is called Safe From Harm, we’ve had three additional trainings with local staff here.”

In addition, all adults in any contact with kids are having background checks, even those who are not employees or Sunday School teachers.

After Charleston police investigated, Gonzalez was arrested Dec 3, 2015. He is in the Al Cannon detention center facing 5 charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

