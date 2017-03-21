S.C. Lawmakers Push Increased Protection for Teen Violence

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Many teenage victims of relationship abuse are not allowed to apply for a restraining order in South Carolina.

But a bill introduced in the state legislature would put in place new efforts to curb violence in teen relationships, including helping those as young as 16-years old obtain an order of protection without parental consent.

“They are some of the main ones being abused and they need to be able take the matter into their own hands and defend themselves in some way,” said Mackie Krawcheck Moore, executive director of Thrive, a Charleston-based nonprofit providing resources for victims of domestic violence.

Almost 10 percent of high school students across the country report being hit or physically hurt by a girlfriend or boyfriend, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bill, backed by Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, would also emphasize education about abuse in public schools and make the penalties for those committing crimes harsher, an area of concern for some local lawmakers. The bill is stalled in a Senate subcommittee, but supporters hope it will move forward soon.

South Carolina often ranks among the worst in the nation for its failure to protect women and it frequently tops the list for the number of women killed by men. Now the issue of violence in relationships between teenagers is beginning to get more attention.

“Bringing up the topic of domestic violence with teens isn’t always easy, especially for teenagers who may want to keep quiet and not tell their parents,” said Krawcheck Moore. “A lot of people keep it quiet, a lot of people don’t want to talk about it. They’re embarrassed.”

Helping victims deal with tumultuous relationships is part of the job for the executive director of Thrive. And too often Krawcheck Moore has had to come to the aid of a teenager in need. Most recently, a friend of her own high-school aged daughter.

“Unfortunately she was too wrapped up in the whole relationship,” Krawcheck Moore said. “He put her back in the hospital and then the parents intervened. He went to jail.”