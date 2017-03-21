Planned stadium ruffling some Carolina Park neighbors

MOUNT PLEASANT (WCBD) – Plans for a new high school football stadium have neighbors in Carolina Park talking.

Charleston County School District is building a more than $14 million stadium in the northern Mount Pleasant development.

The field will be shared by three different high schools and will be located across the street from Wando High School.

The location for the planned complex has already been moved twice before because of other neighborhoods’ concerns.

“That’s going to cause major congestion” said one neighbor, “never mind the pedestrian safety or risk or residents trying to go from their homes.”

Neighbors say many Wando students park on their streets because the student lot is overflowing and they could not imagine more traffic from events.

The site where the stadium is being built was originally slated for a town center with shops.

“I don’t think any residential community should have to bear the brunt of sports for three high schools,” said Mary Regen, who retired in Carolina Park, “they need to think about this plan again and ditch the regional stadium and have each school have it’s own stadium.”

CCSD is hosting a meeting for Carolina Park neighbors this Thursday at the Wando High Performing Arts Center where they will show their plans for the site.