Pathway to Politics: SC Women Run headed to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A program aimed at educating, inspiring, and mobilizing women to run for office is making its way to the Lowcountry.
Pathway to Politics: SC Women Run will take place at the College of Charleston North Campus from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.
Organizers of the event say the one-day conference will offer two tracks of breakout sessions. The first will focus on those ready to run for political office. The second will offer ideas to those seeking greater engagement in advocacy and issues-based campaigns.
News 2’s Carolyn Murray is emceeing the event.
The forum is $40 for members and $50 for non-members.
SCHEDULE OF SPEAKERS:
Opening Keynote Address:
Linda Ketner – 2008 Candidate for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District
••••••MORNING BREAKOUT SESSIONS••••••
Elected Office Track: Launching Your Campaign
Moderated by Carolyn Murray, NBC News 2
- Mary Tinkler – Charleston County Treasurer
- Katie Arrington – State House Representative, SC District 94
- Toby Smith – Former Candidate, Mayor of Charleston
- Tasha Gandy – Former Candidate, North Charleston City Council
Advocacy Track: Working with the Legislature 101
Moderated by KJ Kearney, Charleston Sticks Together
- Joan Brady – President, Carolina Creative Strategies , Former State Representative SC District 78
- Eme Crawford – Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN)
- Shaundra Scott – ACLU of SC
- Sarah Shad Johnson – League of Women Voters
••••••AFTERNOON BREAKOUT SESSIONS••••••
Elected Office Track: Navigating South Carolina’s Political Parties as a Candidate
Moderated by Carolyn Murray, NBC News 2
- Hope Walker – Executive Director, South Carolina Republican Party
- Susan Smith – SC Democratic Women’s Council
- Jenny Horne – Former State House Representative, SC District 94 , Candidate for US-1 Congressional District
Advocacy Track: Grassroots Organizer’s Toolkit
Moderated by KJ Kearney, Charleston Sticks Together
- Erin McKee - South Carolina AFL-CIO
- Jessica Bright – Candidate, Vice Chair of SC Democratic Party, SC Equality
- Virginia Jamison – North Charleston City Council
Plenary Session: Fundraising for Success
- Candy S. Fletcher – Fletcher Communication, LLC, Political fundraising consultant
Lessons Learned: An Intimate Discussion on Fundraising to Fuel Your Campaign
Moderated by Candy Fletcher
- Katrina Shealy – State Senator, SC District 23
- June Bradham – Principal and Owner, Corporate DevelopMint , Nonprofit fundraising consultant