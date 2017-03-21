Pathway to Politics: SC Women Run headed to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A program aimed at educating, inspiring, and mobilizing women to run for office is making its way to the Lowcountry.

Pathway to Politics: SC Women Run will take place at the College of Charleston North Campus from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

Organizers of the event say the one-day conference will offer two tracks of breakout sessions. The first will focus on those ready to run for political office. The second will offer ideas to those seeking greater engagement in advocacy and issues-based campaigns.

News 2’s Carolyn Murray is emceeing the event.

The forum is $40 for members and $50 for non-members.

SCHEDULE OF SPEAKERS:



Opening Keynote Address:

Linda Ketner – 2008 Candidate for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District

••••••MORNING BREAKOUT SESSIONS••••••



Elected Office Track: Launching Your Campaign

Moderated by Carolyn Murray, NBC News 2

Mary Tinkler – Charleston County Treasurer

Katie Arrington – State House Representative, SC District 94

Toby Smith – Former Candidate, Mayor of Charleston

Tasha Gandy – Former Candidate, North Charleston City Council

Advocacy Track: Working with the Legislature 101

Moderated by KJ Kearney, Charleston Sticks Together

Joan Brady – President, Carolina Creative Strategies , Former State Representative SC District 78

Eme Crawford – Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN)

Shaundra Scott – ACLU of SC

Sarah Shad Johnson – League of Women Voters

••••••AFTERNOON BREAKOUT SESSIONS••••••

Elected Office Track: Navigating South Carolina’s Political Parties as a Candidate

Moderated by Carolyn Murray, NBC News 2

Hope Walker – Executive Director, South Carolina Republican Party

Susan Smith – SC Democratic Women’s Council

Jenny Horne – Former State House Representative, SC District 94 , Candidate for US-1 Congressional District

Advocacy Track: Grassroots Organizer’s Toolkit

Moderated by KJ Kearney, Charleston Sticks Together

Erin McKee - South Carolina AFL-CIO

Jessica Bright – Candidate, Vice Chair of SC Democratic Party, SC Equality

Virginia Jamison – North Charleston City Council

Plenary Session: Fundraising for Success

Candy S. Fletcher – Fletcher Communication, LLC, Political fundraising consultant

Lessons Learned: An Intimate Discussion on Fundraising to Fuel Your Campaign

Moderated by Candy Fletcher

Katrina Shealy – State Senator, SC District 23

June Bradham – Principal and Owner, Corporate DevelopMint , Nonprofit fundraising consultant

Click here to register.

Click here for more information.