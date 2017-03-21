Fatal stabbing at Goose Creek apartment complex

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) -The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing incident that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday, at approximately 1:15 p.m., GCPD officers were dispatched to 100 Hallmark Dr., Apartment 110-A, in the Hallmark Apartments community in reference to a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived and discovered a male subject inside an apartment suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. EMS transported the male subject to Trident Medical Center for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A female subject on-scene was taken into custody and also transported for medical evaluation.

The identity of the male subject will be verified and released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The identity of the female subject is part of the investigation and will be released once verified.

The early indications suggest that this is an isolated incident between the adult male and female subjects and that the community at-large is not in danger.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.