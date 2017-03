Charleston, S.C.— Charleston City Mayor John Tecklenburg was transported to the hospital Monday after experiencing dizziness.

The following statement was released by the city:

“While working in his office this afternoon, Mayor John J. Tecklenburg experienced a bout of sustained dizziness. As a precaution, the Mayor was transported to an area hospital for assessment. More information will be provided as it becomes available.” –Jack O’Toole, City of Charleston spokesperson.