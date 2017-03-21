Boy, 4, dies after accidentally hanging himself in changing room

MANKATO, Minn. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old boy has died after a tragic dressing room accident at a Minnesota thrift store on Saturday.

His name was Ryu Pena and he was shopping with his grandmother when the incident occurred on Saturday around 5:30 pm at the Again Thrift store in Mankato.

Police say a hooded sweatshirt he was wearing had caught on a hanger attached to the wall, and the boy was accidentally hanged.

“It appears at this time that he went into a changing room by himself, was gone for only a short period of time without direct supervision and ended up getting his hoodie stuck on a coat hanger and suffocated as a result of that,” Jeremy Clifton of the Mankato Department of Public Safety told KEYC-TV.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect foul play, but an investigation is ongoing.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses.

“He was so happy and full of life and he just became a big brother 4 months ago,” his aunt wrote on the fundraising site.