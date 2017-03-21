Bad roads cost Charleston drivers $1850 per year, report says

Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Driving on roads in need of repairs in South Carolina cost drivers $5.4 billion/year, according to a new report.

TRIP, a national nonprofit transportation research group based in Washington, DC says we pay that in the form of additional vehicle operating costs, congestion-related delays, and traffic crashes.

Local business officials will join TRIP on Tuesday, March 21 to highlight the report’s findings and discuss possible solutions. Also on March 21, the research group will release a new report on South Carolina.

The report, South Carolina Transportation by the Numbers: Meeting the State’s Need for Safe, Smooth and Efficient Mobility, examines road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety, and transportation funding in South Carolina, according to a news release.

In addition to statewide information, the report contains regional data for the Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson and Myrtle Beach urban areas.

