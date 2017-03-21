4 people killed, 1 hurt in South Carolina house fire

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Four people have died and one person has been hurt in a fire at a home in central South Carolina.

The fire was reported early Tuesday in Lexington County, just west of Columbia.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry confirmed four people died in the fire. He says one person was flown to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, for treatment.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Lexington County’s Twitter feed says two people made it out of the house without injury.

Berry says SLED agents are working with the fire department to determine the cause of the fire.

No other details were immediately available.