10th annual Women in Aviation Career Day to inspire local school girls

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 140 middle and high school girls from 12 Charleston-area schools will visit Joint Base Charleston to learn about jobs in aviation.

The event is part of the 10th annual Women in Aviation Career Day.

On Tuesday, March 21, the students will tour a C-17 aircraft and learn about aviation-related career fields not typically occupied by women. This year’s guest speaker is Air Force Reserve Command’s Chief Master Sgt. Ericka Kelly – The Air Force Reserve’s highest ranking enlisted Airman.

According to a 2014 statistic from the Federal Aviation Administration, of the nearly 593,499 active pilots in the United States, less than seven percent are women, and women account for only 25 percent of the more than 678,444 nonpilot aviation jobs in the United States.

The career day is sponsored by the 315th Airlift Wing and Women in Aviation, a group that encourages women to seek career opportunities in aviation.