Troopers investigate fatal crash in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following a fatal crash Sunday night.

Troopers say the incident at Colkitt Street took place at 8:40 p.m. on March 19.

We’re told a pedestrian, who was walking in the road, was struck by the driver of a 1992 Jeep SUV. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the incident was a fatal hit and run.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

