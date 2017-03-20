Toddler twins party all night long in hilarious video

Getting one toddler to sleep can be hard enough. But two? That’s double trouble.

Andrew and Ryan, identical 2-year-old twins in New York state, are showing the world just what it looks like in a viral video.

The boys are seen hopping out of their cribs, climbing onto a couch, moving pillows, cushions and toys into a pile on the floor, even upturning their mattresses.

It’s enough to induce some head-shaking among parents — if you can stop laughing, that is.

The boys’ parents condensed their seven-hour overnight adventure into about two minutes. The video has been watched more than 11 million times since it was posted to Facebook on March 13.