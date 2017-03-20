Saks Fifth Avenue left customer data exposed to the public

The personal information of tens of thousands of customers of Saks Fifth Avenue has been publicly available online, according to Buzzfeed News. The information available includes email addresses, phone numbers, and IP addresses, along with identification codes for products customers expressed interest in buying.

Sak’s online shopping site is maintained by the digital division of its owner, Hudson’s Bay Company, based in Canada.

Buzzfeed News says it reviewed the pages in recent days and that the pages were taken offline after Hudson’s Bay Company was contacted on the story.

It reports a Hudson’s Bay Company spokesperson says “We take this matter seriously” and that it’s “Moving quickly and aggressively to resolve the situation.”