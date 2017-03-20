Officials say no evidence of false vote tallies in 2016 presidential election

James B. Comey
FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, FBI Director James Comey speaks in Boston. The first public hearing in a congressional investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election opens with a hearing featuring FBI Director James Comey and the head of the National Security Agency. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – FBI Director James Comey and Mike Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, say they have no evidence or intelligence that Russian cyber actors changed vote tallies in key states during last year’s presidential election.

Testifying at a highly politically charged congressional hearing in the House, both said they had no evidence that any vote tallies were changed in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Florida, North Carolina or Ohio.

The House intelligence committee is holding a hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

