No physical wiretap on Trump Tower, chairman of intelligence committee says

WASHINGTON (AP) – The chairman of the House intelligence committee says there was no physical wiretap on Trump Tower. But he says it’s possible that “other surveillance activities” were used against President Donald Trump and his associates.

Devin Nunes spoke at the opening of the committee’s first public hearing on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. He says the committee has seen no evidence to date that officials from any campaign conspired with Russian agents, but will continue to investigate that question.

