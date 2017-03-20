Monday is National Proposal Day!

(WCBD) — Looking for the perfect time to propose to your significant other? Why not do it on National Proposal Day?

March 20 marks the first day of spring and National Proposal Day. It’s an opportunity to let the loved one in your life know you are open to a marriage proposal. Where subtle hints have not worked, a more direct approach may be required.

Researchers at National Today asked 1,000 Americans about the most romantic day you’ve never heard of.

>> MOST AMERICAN WOMEN ARE OPEN TO PROPOSING

88% of American women say they would be open to the idea of proposing, instead of waiting for a man to propose to them.

>> MOST AMERICANS DON’T CARE FOR GETTING DOWN ON ONE KNEE

Only 19% of Americans actually consider it necessary for the man to get down on one knee when proposing.

>> RANKING OF THE MOST POPULAR PROPOSALS

NationalToday.com asked married Americans how they proposed or were proposed to.

#1: In front of friends and family (14%)

#2: At the place where we had our first date (13%)

#3: During a romantic getaway, just the two of us (12%)

#4: In bed (12%)

#5: Over an elegant dinner (11%)

>> RANKING OF HOW AMERICANS WANT TO PROPOSE / BE PROPOSED TO

Surprisingly, there was a difference between the ways people actually proposed or were proposed to, versus the type of proposal people actually prefer.

#1: At the place where we had our first date (15%)

#2: During a romantic getaway, just the two of us (15%)

#3: On the beach, near the ocean (14%)

#4: Over an elegant dinner (12%)

#5: In front of friends and family (11%)