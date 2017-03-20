Man robs Georgetown Dollar General store

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a robbery Monday morning.

Authorities say deputies were called to the Dollar General store on N Fraser St around 8:55 a.m. Monday, March 20. Witnesses told deputies a man came into the store, pulled a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

The robber is described as an African-American man with a medium build, standing approximately 5′ 9″.

During the incident, the suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

We’re told witnesses were unsure if the man ran away on foot or left in a vehicle. It’s also unknown which way the robber left after the crime, according to the report.

If you have any information, call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.