Edamame recalled by over listeria fears

An Edamame product has been recalled in 33 states due to fears it may be contaminated with potentially fatal listeria bacteria.

Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. is recalling its Edamame (Soybeans) – UPC 0-23012-00261-9, dated between 01/03/2017 and 03/17/2017 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Contamination was discovered via random testing under AFC’s Quality Assurance Program.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported to date.

AFC has notified all retail locations of the recall. Therefore, the product should no longer be available for purchase.

The products were packaged by AFC Franchisees and sold, under refrigeration, in 8.0 oz (227 g) packages and identified as “Edamame – Soybeans in Pods”. The packed Edamame was sold at designated retail sushi counters within grocery stores, cafeterias, and corporate dining centers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MS, NC, NH, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, and WY.

Consumers concerned about whether the Edamame they purchased is subject to this recall should check with the store of purchase. Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

A picture of the retail Edamame package is attached to the end of this release. The date code can be found on the face of the package.