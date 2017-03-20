Clementa C. Pinckney Outreach and Community Health Fair

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Mother Emanuel A.M.E Church is hosting it’d fourth annual Clementa C. Pinckney Outreach and Comunity Health Fair on Saturday, April 2, 2017.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Mother Emanuel located at 110 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC.
The following health screenings will be offered at the event:
- Glucose Testing
- Hypertension
- Cardiology
- Stroke, First-Aid
- CPR Demonstration
- Chiropractor
- Podiatry
- Dentist
- Dental Hygienist
- Sickle Cell
- Eye Exam
- Alzheimer’s
- Memory Testing
Other informative topics at the event include:
- Free Clinic Care
- Cancer
- Mammogram
- Kidney Disease
- Dialysis
- Obesity
- Food Safety
- Nutrition,
- Residential Care
- Independent Living
- Assisted Living
- Alternative Medicines
- Wellness
- DHEC
- Infection Control
- STD
- HIV
- Pap Smears
- Home Care
- Senior Care
- Hospice, Crime
- Safety
- Domestic Violence
- Legal Shield
- Simple Wills
- Marital Sexual Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Life Insurance
- National Aging and Placing Council
- Financial Counseling
- Rehab
- Mobility
- Mental Health
- PTSD
- Veterans
- Homelessness
- Independent Beauty Consultant
- Pharmacology
- Well Care
- Respite Care
- Physical Fitness
- Empowerment