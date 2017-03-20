Clementa C. Pinckney Outreach and Community Health Fair

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Mother Emanuel A.M.E Church is hosting it’d fourth annual Clementa C. Pinckney Outreach and Comunity Health Fair on Saturday, April 2, 2017.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Mother Emanuel located at 110 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC.

The following health screenings will be offered at the event:

Glucose Testing

Hypertension

Cardiology

Stroke, First-Aid

CPR Demonstration

Chiropractor

Podiatry

Dentist

Dental Hygienist

Sickle Cell

Eye Exam

Alzheimer’s

Memory Testing

Other informative topics at the event include:

Free Clinic Care

Cancer

Mammogram

Kidney Disease

Dialysis

Obesity

Food Safety

Nutrition,

Residential Care

Independent Living

Assisted Living

Alternative Medicines

Wellness

DHEC

Infection Control

STD

HIV

Pap Smears

Home Care

Senior Care

Hospice, Crime

Safety

Domestic Violence

Legal Shield

Simple Wills

Marital Sexual Health

Medicaid

Medicare

Life Insurance

National Aging and Placing Council

Financial Counseling

Rehab

Mobility

Mental Health

PTSD

Veterans

Homelessness

Independent Beauty Consultant

Pharmacology

Well Care

Respite Care

Physical Fitness

Empowerment