Clementa C. Pinckney Outreach and Community Health Fair

By Published:

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Mother Emanuel A.M.E Church is hosting it’d fourth annual Clementa C. Pinckney Outreach and Comunity Health Fair on Saturday, April 2, 2017.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Mother Emanuel located at 110 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC.

The following health screenings will be offered at the event:

  • Glucose Testing
  • Hypertension
  • Cardiology
  • Stroke, First-Aid
  • CPR Demonstration
  • Chiropractor
  • Podiatry
  • Dentist
  • Dental Hygienist
  • Sickle Cell
  • Eye Exam
  • Alzheimer’s
  • Memory Testing

Other informative topics at the event include:

  • Free Clinic Care
  • Cancer
  • Mammogram
  • Kidney Disease
  • Dialysis
  • Obesity
  • Food Safety
  • Nutrition,
  • Residential Care
  • Independent Living
  • Assisted Living
  • Alternative Medicines
  • Wellness
  • DHEC
  • Infection Control
  • STD
  • HIV
  • Pap Smears
  • Home Care
  • Senior Care
  • Hospice, Crime
  • Safety
  • Domestic Violence
  • Legal Shield
  • Simple Wills
  • Marital Sexual Health
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • Life Insurance
  • National Aging and Placing Council
  • Financial Counseling
  • Rehab
  • Mobility
  • Mental Health
  • PTSD
  • Veterans
  • Homelessness
  • Independent Beauty Consultant
  • Pharmacology
  • Well Care
  • Respite Care
  • Physical Fitness
  • Empowerment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s