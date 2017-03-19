Raleigh residents assess damage after massive fire

Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Residents of downtown Raleigh have been allowed to pick up belongings at dwellings near where a massive fire broke out several days ago.

Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said crews were escorting residents back to where they lived, but that it could take weeks or months for them to return home for good.

A building under construction went up in flames on Thursday night and damaged 10 other buildings. The cause wasn’t clear. Damage to nearby buildings included broken windows, smoke damage and water from sprinkler systems.

Sercan Yildiz, who rents an apartment in a nearby building, told the News and Observer that he felt fortunate to have insurance. He grabbed a suitcase of clothes and electronics Saturday.

He said his insurer is helping with some hotel expenses and will discuss reimbursement for damaged goods next week.

