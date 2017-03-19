Multiple agencies respond to shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — North Charleston Police and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in North Charleston Saturday night.

Charleston County dispatch says the call came in at 7:24 p.m. about a shooting on Marilyn Drive and Dorchester Road.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Along with the police and sheriff’s deputies, the North Charleston Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene.

No word on whether authorities are looking for suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and Counton2.com for more information. 

 

