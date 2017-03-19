Houston Northcutt & Hwy 17 blocked by down power lines

Mount Pleasant, S.C (WCBD)- A car accident on Highway 17 and Houston Northcutt in Mount Pleasant has both directions, including the frontage road shutdown.

Mount Pleasant Police along with SCE&G are working the scene. The accident happened just after 10:00am Sunday morning involving an SUV. No word on what caused the vehicle to crash into the pole.

The accident involved an SUV. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Mount Pleasant Police say, they don’t have an estimated time for when lanes will re-open. Highway 17 and the frontage road between Houston Northcutt and Shelmore will remain closed for the time being.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

 

 

