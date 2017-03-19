Booming economy in Charleston welcomes new boutique

Charleston, S.C (WCBD)- Charleston’s economy is booming and tourists season has become all year long. A new store on King street called “Skinny Dip Charleston” is taking advantage of the location, people and new opportunity.

Sara and Taylor own Skinny Dip, which started in Nantucket. Now, they are ready to take on the Holy City.

The Skinny Dip is A Summer Collective houses a well-­curated mix of men’s and women’s brands that have strong ties to New England while giving a nod to surf culture and embracing a passion for travel.

The grand opening is April 1st.

They are located at 345 King street. The store features stylish clothing, products from local designers and an upstairs cafe!

http://www.skinnydipnantucket.com/