1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley County double shooting

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday on Garden Court off Highway 27. That’s in the Ridgeville area.

An ambulance took one person to Trident Hospital in North Charleston where the Berkeley County Coroner says he succumbed to his injuries.

Another person went to Summerville Medical Center with injuries. The victim’s status is unknown.

Detectives describe the scene as of 6:15 p.m. as a “fluid situation” and detectives are working to piece together what happened and who was involved.

No word on how many suspects are involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and counton2.com as more information becomes available.