02 Fitness offering FREE workout classes in April

Charleston, S.C (WCBD)- O2 Fitness Clubs will partner with the City of Charleston and healthy food vendors to offer free, public group fitness classes this April collectively known as ShapeUp Charleston.

WHEN: The classes will take place from 6 – 7:30 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday in April.

WHERE: ShapeUp Charleston will be presented at McMahon Park, located at the corner of Rutledge Avenue and Moultrie Street. (Alternate site is across the street in Hampton Park, on the Ashley Avenue side.) Parking is available in designated spaces.

NOTE: Pre-registration for the program is not required – participants may simply walk up, sign up and shape up. All classes will be led by certified O2 Fitness group fitness instructors.

CLASS SCHEDULE:

Date: Class:

April 3 Les Mills BodyCombat: Release your inner warrior – high energy martial arts inspired that is totally non-contact. Develop coordination and release stress. Punch and kick your way to fitness. No experience needed.

April 5 WERQ: Wildly addictive cardio dance workout based on the hottest pop and hip hop music.

April 10 Les Mills BodyFlow: Embrace parts of yoga, tai-chi and pilates – a relaxing class that builds strength and improves flexibility.

April 12 WERQ

April 17 WERQ

April 19 HIIT – Interval Training: Muscle-building and fat-burning.

April 24 Les Mills BodyCombat

April 26 Les Mills BodyFlow