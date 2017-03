SUMMERVILLE, S.C (WCBD)- Looking for a job this summer? Summerville YMCA is hosting a job fair Saturday, March 18.

They are looking to fill a wide range of positions. Some include, lifeguards, trainers, and fitness instructors. These jobs are perfect for high school students too.

The job fair is from 10:00am until Noon. It’s taking place at the YMCA located on West Doty Avenue in Summerville.