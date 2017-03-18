Doughnut shop sued over man’s fatal allergic reaction

By Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A Georgia man is suing a Louisiana doughnut shop over claims that his father died of an allergic reaction after eating an apple fritter.

The son’s attorneys on Thursday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dynasty Donuts LLC, a Lafayette company doing business as Rickey Meche’s Donut King.

The federal suit claims the business was negligent for selling Brian Allen Sr. an apple fritter without any warning that it was made with walnut flour. The suit says Allen was allergic to walnuts and died after eating the doughnut at his hotel room.

Meche on Saturday denied the allegation and said walnut flour was not used.

The 50-year-old Atlanta man’s son – Brian Allen Jr., of Norcross, Georgia – is seeking unspecified damages from the business and its insurer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s