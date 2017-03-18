Bullets strike woman through car in North Charleston parking lot

NORTH CHARLESON, SC (WCBD) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a parking lot at 8780 Rivers Avenue in reference to shots fired. This appears to be a Piggly Wiggly parking lot.

A woman told officers she was driving through the parking lot when someone shot at her car. She was also hit and went to Trident Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the woman did not see where the shots came from. No suspects have been identified.