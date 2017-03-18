Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience happening in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C (WCBD)
LEGO® lovers rejoice! The Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience is filled with hands-on attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain.
Brick Fest Derby: Build and race your custom built LEGO derby car down one of our 35-foot long timed tracks!
Collaborative Building Activities: Contribute to large-scale mystery floor mosaic.
Inspiration Stations: Add to existing LEGO cities and make them your own by building custom creations.
Video Game Arena: Have a favorite LEGO video game? Come challenge your family or make new friends in the Brick Fest Gaming Arena playing your favorite LEGO title head to head.
Mini Golf: A miniature golf course built to inspire! Take your game to the next level on the Brick-Links.
Brick Fest Theater Trivia & Entertainment: Participate in LEGO trivia all while taking a break from what will be an overwhelming amount of awesome!
Mosaics: Using a colorful variety of 1×1 LEGO bricks, build a piece of art to proudly display for other attendees.