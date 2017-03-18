Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience happening in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C (WCBD)

LEGO® lovers rejoice! The Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience is filled with hands-on attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain.

Enjoy an amazing LEGO world where you can marvel at giant creations and even build some of your own.

The Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience provides a venue for LEGO lovers of all sizes to celebrate, build new creations, and see some truly mind-blowing LEGO sculptures to help set the imagination free.