1 dead after minivan and motorcycle collide in Ladson

By Published:

LADSON, SC ( WCBD) — A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck in Ladson Saturday morning

Around 9:45 a.m., Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle.

Initial investigations show the driver of the minivan was turning left from Ladson Road onto College Park Road. That’s when it collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling at a high speed.

The motorcycle’s driver died at the scene. The minivan driver suffered minor injuries and went to Trident Hospital for treatment.

 

No word on the identity of the motorcyclist.

