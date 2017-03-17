Roads closed as police respond to incident in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD)- Police are responding to an incident in the area of North Cedar and West 3rd North Street in Summerville.

According to a tweet made by Summerville dispatch, the roadway is closed at Main and West 3rd North Street.

Authorities ask that you avoid area.

 

 

Picture of the scene.

 

Officials have not yet confirmed what the incident they are responding to is.

