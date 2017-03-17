Massive fire damages downtown Raleigh

Published:

A fire in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina destroyed an apartment building under construction and damaged several other nearby buildings.

Several hundred people lost power during the blaze, which began late Thursday night and continued to smolder early Friday.

According to area news outlets, one firefighter was hurt by shattered glass.  No other injuries have been reported.

About 130 firefighters were called to the scene to help put out the fire.  A number of streets remain closed.

Investigators say it is too soon to go through the debris to figure out what caused the fire.

