Daniel Island Academy receives the News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents Daniel Island Academy with our Cool School award.

Daniel Island Academy is our Cool School of the week. All week we’ve told you about all the cool things taking place at Daniel Island Academy. Daniel Island Academy is one of only five pre-schools in the Lowcountry to be accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. The school offers foreign language, physical education and literacy programs.

Daniel Island Academy was named a South Carolina Farm to Pre-school site. Students plant, grow, and harvest their own vegetables and learn about nutrition. The chef cooks the vegetables and students also prepare them in classrooms,

Congratulations Daniel Island Academy!

