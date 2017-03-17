City of Charleston discusses short-term rentals

The City of Charleston Department of Planning, Preservation, and Sustainability is holding public listening sessions to discuss short-term rentals in the Holy City.

Websites like AirBnB and HomeAway advertise short-term rentals. The sites are being used more and more often in destination cities like Charleston.

Matthew Dozkacs owns a home built in the 1920’s and has been trying to open up his extra rooms as a bed and breakfast since 2014.

“This is going to help me maintain the home in the face of raising cots of insurance, taxes, my mortgage payment,and repairs,” said Dozkacs.

Due to current zoning codes prohibiting accomodations in the area, Dozkacs has not been able to open for business.

Those in favor of short-term rentals say it is a property owners right to decide how they manage their home. Opponents say short-term rentals can affect their quality of life.

“The cons can be extra traffic in the neighborhood, loud parties at night because when people are on vacation sometimes they like to have a good time more than people who are just living in the neighborhood on a daily basis,” said Christopher Morgan, the planning manager for the City of Charleston.

The City must also have to decide whether property owners will be subject to accommodation taxes similar to the ones hotels pay.

This is one of several public listening sessions.

The sessions are scheduled to take place at the following dates and locations:

Session #1: Thursday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Social Hall at Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Dr, Charleston, SC 29407.

Session #2: Saturday, March 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Charleston Charter School of Math and Science, 1002 King St, Charleston, SC 29403.

Session #3: Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at James Island Christian School, 15 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC 29412.

Session #4: Thursday, May 18 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Barbara Pearlstine Social Hall at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue, 90 Hasell St, Charleston, SC 29401. Parking is available nearby in the Wentworth Garage at the corner of Wentworth and St. Philip Streets and will be validated.